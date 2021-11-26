© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

It gets complicated

Published November 26, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
SeocndCampaignArteWSHU.jpg

The working-class residents of the Bel Aire Cove Motel in Hampton Bays, Long Island, don’t know how long they can stay in their home. A group of their neighbors is organizing to push them out. And that effort has evolved. Now the local school board is involved, people are angry about rising property taxes, the town makes an offer on the Reporter Charles Lane continues his investigation with the next installment of his podcast, Everytown: The Hamptons.

Guest:

Charles Lane, senior investigative reporter, WSHU

The Full Story
Stay Connected
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare
Related Content
Load More