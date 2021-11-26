It gets complicated

The working-class residents of the Bel Aire Cove Motel in Hampton Bays, Long Island, don’t know how long they can stay in their home. A group of their neighbors is organizing to push them out. And that effort has evolved. Now the local school board is involved, people are angry about rising property taxes, the town makes an offer on the Reporter Charles Lane continues his investigation with the next installment of his podcast, Everytown: The Hamptons.

Guest:

Charles Lane, senior investigative reporter, WSHU

