Classical music gets diverse: Part 2

Previously we started a conversation about diversity in classical music. This week on The Full Story we conclude that discussion with three guests that are taking old music and diversity into the future.

Music Haven in New Haven is shaping the next generation of classical music musicians. We speak with the Artistic Director and an alumnus of the program.

And Dr. Albert Lee joins host Tom Kuser to talk about changing the culture of enduring institutions like the Yale Music School.

Guests:

Yaira Matyakubova, artistic director at Music Haven

Jeanna’e Moore, Music Haven alumnus

Dr. Albert Lee, Associate Professor of Music, Adjunct, and Director of Equity, Belonging, and Student Life at Yale University