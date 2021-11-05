© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

Classical music gets diverse: Part 2

Published November 5, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT
Image courtesy MusicHaven
/

Previously we started a conversation about diversity in classical music. This week on The Full Story we conclude that discussion with three guests that are taking old music and diversity into the future.

Music Haven in New Haven is shaping the next generation of classical music musicians. We speak with the Artistic Director and an alumnus of the program.

And Dr. Albert Lee joins host Tom Kuser to talk about changing the culture of enduring institutions like the Yale Music School.

Guests:

Yaira Matyakubova, artistic director at Music Haven

Jeanna’e Moore, Music Haven alumnus

Dr. Albert Lee, Associate Professor of Music, Adjunct, and Director of Equity, Belonging, and Student Life at Yale University

Tags

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare
Related Content
  • string-instruments-g645dbb5f0_1920.jpg
    The Full Story
    Classical music gets diverse
    You may think that diversity and music like Baroque, Classical, or Romantic don’t go together. Think again. Hundreds of women and people of color have composed, performed, and kept the legacy of these traditional music genres alive.
