Classical music gets diverse

You may think that diversity and music like Baroque, Classical, or Romantic don’t go together. Think again. Hundreds of women and people of color have composed, performed, and kept the legacy of these traditional music genres alive.

For many, their work and names remain in the shadows, but that’s changing. In Connecticut, there are musical programs and artists that are highlighting the work of a broad spectrum of musicians. They’re working to evolve the music into the future and pass the tradition onto a new generation.

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.

Guests this week:

Melika Fitzhugh, composer-in-residence of the Women Composers Festival of Hartford

Sherezade Panthaki, soprano