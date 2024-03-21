Conversation with Simone Dinnerstein

Grammy-nominated pianist Simone Dinnerstein has a wide variety of musical passions, but music by Johann Sebastian Bach is an important part of her foundation. She believes Bach’s music has it all – intelligence and heart – and her expertise inspired The New York Times to describe her as “an utterly distinctive voice in the forest of Bach interpretation.”

Simone Dinnerstein joins Suzanne to talk about what makes Bach’s music so important, her ensemble Baroklyn, and her longstanding Bach Concert Series at Miller Theatre at Columbia University, which begins March 28, 2024.