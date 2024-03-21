© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Simone Dinnerstein

By Suzanne Bona,
Julie Freddino Sabrina Garone
Published March 21, 2024 at 11:51 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Mackenzie Stroh
/
Miller Theatre

Grammy-nominated pianist Simone Dinnerstein has a wide variety of musical passions, but music by Johann Sebastian Bach is an important part of her foundation. She believes Bach’s music has it all – intelligence and heart – and her expertise inspired The New York Times to describe her as “an utterly distinctive voice in the forest of Bach interpretation.”

Simone Dinnerstein joins Suzanne to talk about what makes Bach’s music so important, her ensemble Baroklyn, and her longstanding Bach Concert Series at Miller Theatre at Columbia University, which begins March 28, 2024.

Tags
Sunday Baroque Conversations Sunday Baroque Conversations
Stay Connected
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone