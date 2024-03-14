Conversation with Morgan Sullivan

Morgan Sullivan came to singing later than many other professional singers do. Nevertheless she has achieved success as a freelance musician who has performed with numerous top tier ensembles, including Bach Collegium Japan, Folger Consort, and American Baroque Orchestra among many others. She has also recorded music by Brahms and Schutz with Yale Schola Cantorum. The singer, composer, and harpsichordist also teaches and coaches(mostly NON-singers) with a particular focus on providing gender affirming voice care. Suzanne spoke with Morgan Sullivan about her life in music.