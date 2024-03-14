© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We apologize…105.7FM Sag Harbor is running at dramatically reduced power due to a technical issue. We’re working to repair it asap. Thank you for your patience.
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Morgan Sullivan

By Suzanne Bona,
Julie Freddino Sabrina Garone
Published March 14, 2024 at 9:38 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
courtesy of the artist

Morgan Sullivan came to singing later than many other professional singers do. Nevertheless she has achieved success as a freelance musician who has performed with numerous top tier ensembles, including Bach Collegium Japan, Folger Consort, and American Baroque Orchestra among many others. She has also recorded music by Brahms and Schutz with Yale Schola Cantorum. The singer, composer, and harpsichordist also teaches and coaches(mostly NON-singers) with a particular focus on providing gender affirming voice care. Suzanne spoke with Morgan Sullivan about her life in music.

Tags
Sunday Baroque Conversations LGBTQIA+Sunday Baroque Conversations
Stay Connected
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone