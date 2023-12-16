© 2023 WSHU
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Kellen Gray

By Suzanne Bona,
Julie Freddino Sabrina Garone
Published December 16, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST
courtesy of the artist

Scotland-based American conductor Kellen Gray is Assistant Conductor of the English National Opera and Assistant Conductor of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. He’s attuned to the orchestral repertory, including Bela Bartok, Antonin Dvorak, Aaron Copland, and Ralph Vaughan Williams. He’s also passionate about championing African-diasporic composers, and has two critically acclaimed albums -- African-American Voices 1 & 2 -- with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Suzanne spoke withKellen Gray about his introduction to music growing up in South Carolina, and how it continues to impact his work as a conductor.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU's daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
