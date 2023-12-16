Conversation with Kellen Gray

Scotland-based American conductor Kellen Gray is Assistant Conductor of the English National Opera and Assistant Conductor of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. He’s attuned to the orchestral repertory, including Bela Bartok, Antonin Dvorak, Aaron Copland, and Ralph Vaughan Williams. He’s also passionate about championing African-diasporic composers, and has two critically acclaimed albums -- African-American Voices 1 & 2 -- with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Suzanne spoke withKellen Gray about his introduction to music growing up in South Carolina, and how it continues to impact his work as a conductor.