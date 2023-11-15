© 2023 WSHU
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Mahan Esfahani

By Suzanne Bona,
Julie Freddino Sabrina Garone
Published November 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST
Mahan Esfahani
courtesy of the artist
Mahan Esfahani

Acclaimed harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani - the first and only harpsichordist to be named a BBC New Generation Artist, and the youngest ever recipient of the Wigmore Medal – is an outspoken and passionate advocate for his instrument. Although the harpsichord is most closely associated with baroque music, Mahan Esfanai’s repertory is large and diverse, from Johann Sebastian Bach to contemporary commissions. He plays as a soloist, chamber musician, and even with symphony orchestras.

Mahan Esfahani talked with Suzanne about his career path and his experiences working with (and educating) some of musical collaborators about the versatility of the harpsichord.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
