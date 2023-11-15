Conversation with Mahan Esfahani

Acclaimed harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani - the first and only harpsichordist to be named a BBC New Generation Artist, and the youngest ever recipient of the Wigmore Medal – is an outspoken and passionate advocate for his instrument. Although the harpsichord is most closely associated with baroque music, Mahan Esfanai’s repertory is large and diverse, from Johann Sebastian Bach to contemporary commissions. He plays as a soloist, chamber musician, and even with symphony orchestras.

Mahan Esfahani talked with Suzanne about his career path and his experiences working with (and educating) some of musical collaborators about the versatility of the harpsichord.