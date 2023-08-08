Conversation with Kelly Hall-Tompkins

Kelly Hall-Tompkins is a dynamo – full of energy, positivity, passion, and initiative. The talented violinist is an award-winning and acclaimed musician with an international career, as well as an entrepreneur, humanitarian, and social justice advocate who founded MUSIC KITCHEN – FOOD FOR THE SOUL. She brings together other professional musicians to share the uplifting power of music with unhoused people, and the movement continues to grow. Suzanne spoke with Kelly Hall-Tompkins about the power and passion of music, and how she loves to share it.