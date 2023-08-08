© 2023 WSHU
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Kelly Hall-Tompkins

By Suzanne Bona
Published August 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT
Violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins
Kelly Hall-Tompkins is a dynamo – full of energy, positivity, passion, and initiative. The talented violinist is an award-winning and acclaimed musician with an international career, as well as an entrepreneur, humanitarian, and social justice advocate who founded MUSIC KITCHEN – FOOD FOR THE SOUL. She brings together other professional musicians to share the uplifting power of music with unhoused people, and the movement continues to grow. Suzanne spoke with Kelly Hall-Tompkins about the power and passion of music, and how she loves to share it.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
