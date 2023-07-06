Conversation with Lauren Rico

Lauren Rico is a veteran classical music broadcaster who keeps countless listeners across the United States company with her friendly, down-to-earth approach. In 2016 she started sharing her passion for classical music with a different audience: readers of romance novels. Beginning with her self-published erotic thriller, REVERIE – in which she set out to “put the sexy back in Bach” —she followed up with two more novels, RHAPSODY and REQUIEM.

Lauren is my longtime colleague and personal friend, and we chatted about how and why she added “award-winning author” to her resume and (literally) wrote a new chapter in her career.

Find out more about Lauren's upcoming women's fiction novel, Familia, and her other books here.

And listen to Lauren on WSHU - weekdays 1-4 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.