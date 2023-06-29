Sunday Baroque Conversations: Mike Fan

Actor, educator, and advocate Mike Fan is known for their expressive power both on and off the stage. As the Artistic Director of the groundbreaking company Opera Queens, Mike is committed to social justice and spotlights IBPOC voices and living composers in their performances.

They also form innovative partnerships, like with the early music ensemble Infusion Baroque. In 2022, Suzanne spoke with Mike and Infusion Baroque violinist Sallynee Amawat about their unique and clever concert experience, "Who Killed Leclair?"