Sunday Baroque Conversations

Sunday Baroque Conversations: Mike Fan

By Suzanne Bona
Published June 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Mike Fan in Who Killed Leclair?
Infusion Baroque
/
youtube
Mike Fan in Who Killed Leclair?

Actor, educator, and advocate Mike Fan is known for their expressive power both on and off the stage. As the Artistic Director of the groundbreaking company Opera Queens, Mike is committed to social justice and spotlights IBPOC voices and living composers in their performances.

They also form innovative partnerships, like with the early music ensemble Infusion Baroque. In 2022, Suzanne spoke with Mike and Infusion Baroque violinist Sallynee Amawat about their unique and clever concert experience, "Who Killed Leclair?"

Sunday Baroque Conversations Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987 on WSHU.
