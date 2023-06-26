Sunday Baroque Conversations: Sharon Isbin

Guitarist Sharon Isbin has won too many awards to list them all – she’s a multiple Grammy Award winner, and she was named Musical America’s 2020 Instrumentalist of the Year – making her the first guitarist in their 59-year award history! Last week, she added another honor – Sharon Isbin was inducted into the 2023 Guitar Foundation of America Hall of Fame and received their Artistic Achievement Award.

She is a passionate and articulate advocate for her instrument and for music in general. As an international performer, recording artist, teacher and mentor she is shaping the future of the popular instrument. Suzanne spoke with Sharon Isbin in 2016 about her diverse and trailblazing career.