Sunday Baroque Conversations: Andrew Brady

Andrew Brady is at the top of the top tier instrumentalists. After graduating from the prestigious Colburn School in Los Angeles he became Principal Bassoonist in the Louisiana Philharmonic in 2013. In 2016 he moved to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and in 2022 he joined The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. Andrew participated in the “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” concert with the Re-Collective Orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl in June 2022. The concert marked the first performance of an all-black orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl. The young virtuoso has also long been deeply committed to his family and to community service. Andrew Brady spoke with Suzanne in 2021 and read this moving poem written by his grandmother.