Sunday Baroque Conversations

Reginald Mobley

By Suzanne Bona
Published June 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
Reginald Mobley
Tristam Kenton The Guardian
/

One of countertenor Reginald Mobley’s latest high-profile gigs was singing as part of the coronation ceremony of England’s King Charles last month. Later this Summer he will perform at the Proms. Suzanne spoke with Reggie in August 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Fueled by a strong devotion to social and political activism, he is an advocate for diversity in music and its programming, addressing the massive inequality regarding race, gender, and sexuality within the classical music industry.  

Sunday Baroque Conversations
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987 on WSHU.
