One of countertenor Reginald Mobley’s latest high-profile gigs was singing as part of the coronation ceremony of England’s King Charles last month. Later this Summer he will perform at the Proms. Suzanne spoke with Reggie in August 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Fueled by a strong devotion to social and political activism, he is an advocate for diversity in music and its programming, addressing the massive inequality regarding race, gender, and sexuality within the classical music industry.

