© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We’re making technical adjustments this week to serve you better. WSUF 89.9FM may experience interruptions and our WSUF HD channels will be off-air for several days. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
SB Conversations 1400.jpg
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Yanet Campbell Secades

By Suzanne Bona
Published May 18, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT
Yanet.PNG

Violinist Yanet Campbell Secades is featured on the 2023 recording BREAKING BARRIERS with Carlos Bastidas leading Ontario Pops Orchestra. The Camagüey, Cuba native is one of three up-and-coming young women instrumentalists performing as soloists in concertos by Johann Sebastian Bach and Antonio Vivaldi. Yanet Campbell Secades joined Suzanne to chat about her early interest in and talent for music, what it was like having her professional-musician father as her first private teacher, making BREAKING BARRIERS, and what she’s looking forward to next.

Sunday Baroque Conversations
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987 on WSHU.
See stories by Suzanne Bona