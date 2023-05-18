Violinist Yanet Campbell Secades is featured on the 2023 recording BREAKING BARRIERS with Carlos Bastidas leading Ontario Pops Orchestra. The Camagüey, Cuba native is one of three up-and-coming young women instrumentalists performing as soloists in concertos by Johann Sebastian Bach and Antonio Vivaldi. Yanet Campbell Secades joined Suzanne to chat about her early interest in and talent for music, what it was like having her professional-musician father as her first private teacher, making BREAKING BARRIERS, and what she’s looking forward to next.