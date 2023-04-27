© 2023 WSHU
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Alison DeSimone

By Suzanne Bona
Published April 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT
Alison DeSimone is a musicologist — someone who is a scholar of music and its relationship with a wide variety of other disciplines. She is an Associate Professor of Musicology at the University of Missouri-Kansas City — and she specializes in music of the Renaissance and Baroque eras. Alison DeSimone joined Suzanne to talk about what a musicologist does in general, her personal areas of expertise, and how she found a way to combine her passions for music and history into a career as a musicologist.

Sunday Baroque Conversations
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987 on WSHU.
