Alison DeSimone is a musicologist — someone who is a scholar of music and its relationship with a wide variety of other disciplines. She is an Associate Professor of Musicology at the University of Missouri-Kansas City — and she specializes in music of the Renaissance and Baroque eras. Alison DeSimone joined Suzanne to talk about what a musicologist does in general, her personal areas of expertise, and how she found a way to combine her passions for music and history into a career as a musicologist.