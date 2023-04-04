© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SB Conversations 1400.jpg
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Karlos Rodriguez

By Suzanne Bona
Published April 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT
Karlos-Rodriguez.jpg
HexHZ
/

There’s a particular type of collaboration that exists in a chamber music ensemble. The award-winning Catalyst Quartet’s collaborative efforts involved choosing projects and conducting scholarly research that will have maximum impact in their mission to achieve unity and celebrate composers of color whose works have been overlooked by the traditional canon. Catalyst Quartet cellist Karlos Rodriguez spoke with Suzanne about the ensemble’s ongoing series of UNCOVERED recordings that highlight the musical genius of composers such as Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still, and George Walker, to name just a few.

Sunday Baroque Conversations
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987 on WSHU.
See stories by Suzanne Bona