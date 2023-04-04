There’s a particular type of collaboration that exists in a chamber music ensemble. The award-winning Catalyst Quartet’s collaborative efforts involved choosing projects and conducting scholarly research that will have maximum impact in their mission to achieve unity and celebrate composers of color whose works have been overlooked by the traditional canon. Catalyst Quartet cellist Karlos Rodriguez spoke with Suzanne about the ensemble’s ongoing series of UNCOVERED recordings that highlight the musical genius of composers such as Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still, and George Walker, to name just a few.