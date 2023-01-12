Randall Scotting’s 2022 debut recording THE CROWN is a tribute to famed 17th century Italian castrato singer, Senesino.

Scotting collaborated with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, conducted by Laurence Cummings, and their collection of these Heroic Arias is receiving critical acclaim.

The countertenor spoke with Suzanne about how he found his way to a career in music, details about the countertenor vocal range and its pivotal roles and about Senesino (aka Francesco Bernardi), who was the subject of Scotting’s PhD thesis.