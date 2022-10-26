The Los Angeles Jewish Symphony and Inon Zur present a world premier

Dr. Noreen Green, founder, Music Director and conductor of the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony and award-winning composer Inon Zur have been friends for many years. On Sunday, November 20th at the Soraya Center for the Performing Arts in LA, the LAJS will present a concert of Inon's game soundtracks, including the world premier of Syberia: The World Before Suite, created by Inon from his soundtrack from the game. The concert will feature gifted pianist Emily Bear, whose artistry was Inon's inspiration for the solo piano part in the score.

The concert also features vocalists Jillian Aversa and Jennifer Miller Hammel, as well as the vocal ensemble Tonality. Inon will be the piano soloist in his music for Fallout, and will share a preview suite of his music for Starfield, to be released next year by Bethesda Softworks.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Inon Zur

Syberia: The World Before: Rising for Adventure; Those Lost Days, Kate Walker (The World Before); A Nice Person

Starfield: Suite performed by the London Symphony Orchestra

Thanks to Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR