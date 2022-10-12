Andrew Prahlow creates some "Lost Reels" for his 'Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye' soundtrack

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye takes players on one last camping adventure in space, discovering a secret ring-world planet and piecing clues together to figure out what happened to the civilization that built it. Creating the soundtrack gave composer Andrew Prahlow a chance to revisit the music he wrote for the original Outer Wilds, while expanding the sounds and instruments to reflect the dark mystery of the new world.

Once the game and original soundtrack were released, Andrew spent some time sifting through his memories of composing the music to create some "Lost Reels" which expand on the soundtrack. He envisioned the music traveling through the universe, like the Golden Record that was send up with Voyager in the 1970's.

Andrew's Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye, the Lost Reels is available on from Bandcamp

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Andrew Prahlow

Outer Wilds Echoes of the Eye, The Lost Reels; Echoes of the Eye; Into Shadow; The River; River's End; A Dream of Home; Lost Signal; Older than the Universe; End of the Wilds

Thanks to Kelly Wilson, Rogers and Cowan PMK