Nainita Dessai's soundtrack for 'Immortality' is inspired by her favorite films

In the late 1960's, young actress Marissa Marcel burst onto the Hollywood scene. She made three movies, none of which were ever released, and then disappeared. Sam Barlow's new game Immortality entices players to scrub through found footage of Marrisa's lost films and behind-the-scenes moments to piece together how and why Marissa vanished. Composer Nainita Dessai says this project was a great reason to reconnect with some of her favorite films, including Perfume, Blue Velvet and The Eyes of Laura Mars, to create a distinct musical identity for each film.

Nainita says she loved supporting Sam Barlow's vision for Immortality because it's a different way for her to be creative; relying on a detailed script rather than matching the music to game play. She also appreciated the game's exploration of what makes artists immortal.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks by Nainita Dessai

Immortality: Immortality—Opening; Religion; Religion, Subverted; Life; Life, Subverted; Art; Art, Subverted;Two of Everything; Art, Subverted Supernatural; Immortality—Closing

Thanks to Andrew Krop, White Bear PR