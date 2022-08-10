Disco Cactus pulls out all the stops for Mania Mode

The band Disco Cactus came together very informally at a Music and Gaming Fest (MAGFest) quite a few years ago. Yale School of Music graduates Doug Perry, marimba and vibes and Ben Wallace, keyboards, teamed up with violinist Matheus Souza, and gradually the band added Laura Intravia, vocals, flute and EWI, Pete Bobinski, guitars and Sam Bobinski, bass. After many live performances and YouTube videos, fans demanded a full-length album. Disco Cactus delivered Mania Mode in May of 2022 after a successful Kickstarter Campaign. All the members of the band have conservatory training, and careers performing on notable game soundtracks, and they chose some of their favorite game themes for the album

cover illustration by Saffron Aurora /

Kate talks with Doug, Laura, Ben, Matheus, Sam and Peter about the album and the band.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks performed by members of Disco Cactus, with special guests including Kristin Naigus, oboes, Wilbert Roget II, flute, and Bassoonify. Complete credits are here.

Mania Mode: Please No Steppe (themes from Final Fantasy XVI, arranged by Doug Perry); Rage Keeps You Alive (themes from The Gods Will be Watching, arranged by Laura Intravia); RAID (themes from Crosscode, arranged by Pete Bobinski); Greentrail (themes from Hollow Knight arranged by Matheus Souza and Ben Wallace); Victory Storm (themes from The Legend of Zelda of Zelda, Ocarina of Time/ Final Fantasy VII, arranged by Ben Wallace)