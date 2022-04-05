© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
music_respawn_for_podcast.jpg
Music Respawn

Jared Emerson-Johnson reunites with Sam and Max

Published April 5, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
sam-and-max-save-the-world-remastered.jpeg
rockpapershotgun.com
/
Skunkape Games
Sam and Max

Fifteen years after Telltale Games released the beloved game series Sam and Max, some former Telltale team members got together as Skunkape Games to remaster the titles, and that included the games' original composer Jared Emerson-Johnson. Jared says these soundtracks were some of his favorites to write, and, as a composer not that far into his career, he learned a lot in the process.

The remastered music includes performances by some of the original musicians, who were happy to return for a second pass at Jared's film noir-inspired soundtrack.

So far, the team has remastered Sam and Max Save the World, and Sam and Max: Beyond Time and Space, and Jared is currently working on refreshing the music for a third release. Jared's soundtracks are available on Bandcamp.

Episode tracklist:
all tracks composed by Jared Emerson-Johnson

Sam and Max Save the World: The Office; W.A.R.P.; Oh, Mama; Bosco's; Quiet on the Set

Thanks to Emily Morganti

Tags

Music Respawn Video Game Music
Stay Connected
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington