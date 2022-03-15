© 2022 WSHU
Music Respawn

Olivier Deriviere's soundtrack sustains hope in Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Published March 15, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT
Techland studio
screenshot from Dying Light 2: Stay Human

The story of Techland's Dying Light 2: Stay Human is set in a post-apocalyptic world, after an infection has ravaged humans and turned them into monsters. Aiden is searching for his lost sister in this bleak environment with the help of a few characters that have hung onto their humanity. Composer Olivier Deriviere creates a soundtrack that amplifies this broken world, while sustaining a sense of hope as well.

Olivier and instrument maker Nicolas Bras created a custom "electric psaltary" which gives the music a unique sound.

Olivier also recorded the incredible London Contemporary Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios. Olivier says the orchestra's unique sound, and willingness to take chances were a perfect fit.

Every player will have a different experience with the game. The developers and Olivier intentionally created the music so it gets more and more intense the higher into the world Aiden climbs; encouraging the player to seek out rooftops, towers and get bold with parkour.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Olivier Deriviere, performed by the London Contemporary Orchestra

Dying Light 2: Stay Human: It Begins; Aidan; Be At Peace; Run, Jump, Fight; Monsters, We; Rushing; The Peace Keepers

Thanks to Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
