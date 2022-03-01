© 2022 WSHU
Music Respawn

Ego Plum's score for 'The Cuphead Show' comes from a life-long love of cartoons

Published February 28, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST
TheCupheadShow!_Season1_Episode1_00_03_11_12.jpeg
COURTESY OF NETFLIX/COURTESY OF NETFLIX
The Cuphead Show! (L to R) Frank Todaro as Mugman and Tru Valentino as Cuphead in The Cuphead Show! Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

Ego Plum has admired the music for classic cartoons by Carl Stalling, and 1930's band leader Raymond Scott since he was young. He had a chance to introduce a whole new audience to this incredible music by composing the score for The Cuphead Show, created for Netflix from the wildly-popular game. Ego says he felt right at home, putting a new spin on the iconic, manic music from classic Max Fleisher cartoons.

He says writing music for cartoons gives him an artistic freedom, as well as the fun of creating a soundtrack that changes from moment to moment to match the action in the cartoon.

There are plans to release a soundtrack from The Cuphead Show, and Ego is kicking around the idea of a live concert featuring music from classic cartoons as well as his own music.

