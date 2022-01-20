Christopher Tin's Soundtrack for 'Old World' is a global project

Old World, created by Mohawk Games, gives players a chance to experience creating a multi-century dynasty in one of the world's great empires of Rome, Babylonia, Egypt, Carthage and others. Composer Christopher Tin says the project gave him the opportunity to explore traditional Arabic music and fuse it with the sound of contemporary classical music by composers like Arvo Part.

Chris says his first step was to reach out to the musicians and composers of Middle Eastern music all over the world, and use their expertise to create a soundtrack that is unique. He collaborated with world-renowned artists, including singer Abeer Nehme, who sings Chris's setting of the psalm I Lift My Eyes. Her performance of the song was so incredible, Chris decided it needed a music video, too.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Christopher Tin

Old World: Trade Routes (Egypt); Persepolis (Persia); The Augur Speaks (Rome); III Tarab Part 1 (feat. Meena Shamaly); I Lift My Eyes (feat. Abeer Nehme); Festival of Dionysius (Greece)