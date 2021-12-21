© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
music_respawn_for_podcast.jpg
Music Respawn

Inon Zur's Soundtrack for 'Syberia:The World Before' is Passionate and Personal

Published December 21, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Syberia The World Before Key Art
microids

Syberia: The World Before continues the compelling story of the adventurous Kate Walker, and, with a double story-line, introduces us to a gifted young pianist, Dana Roze, whom me meet in 1937 just as a darkness begins to spread over an idyllic European city. Composer Inon Zur welcomed the chance to reconnect with Kate Walker, after scoring two previous Syberia Games, while giving a musical personality to the young Dana Roze. Inon worked with Grammy-nominated pianist Emily Baer, who was thrilled to work on her first video game soundtrack.
Dana's story, beginning in 1937, gave Inon a chance to go back to his own family's experiences in Europe as the Nazis rose to power, which made the music very personal for him.

Syberia: The World Before releases next year, but Inon's passionate soundtrack is available now.

Episode tracklist:
all tracks composed by Inon Zur, performed by the Budapest Scoring Orchestra and pianist Emily Baer

Syberia: The World Before: Dreams to be Broken; Hymn of the Vagen; Those Lost Days; Rising for Adventure; Legacy (Forgotten Memories); Kate Walker (The World Before Variation; The Silverspiegel Battle; Dana Roze

Thanks to Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR

Tags

Music RespawnMusic RespawnVideo Game Music
Stay Connected
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington