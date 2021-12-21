Inon Zur's Soundtrack for 'Syberia:The World Before' is Passionate and Personal

Syberia: The World Before continues the compelling story of the adventurous Kate Walker, and, with a double story-line, introduces us to a gifted young pianist, Dana Roze, whom me meet in 1937 just as a darkness begins to spread over an idyllic European city. Composer Inon Zur welcomed the chance to reconnect with Kate Walker, after scoring two previous Syberia Games, while giving a musical personality to the young Dana Roze. Inon worked with Grammy-nominated pianist Emily Baer, who was thrilled to work on her first video game soundtrack.

Dana's story, beginning in 1937, gave Inon a chance to go back to his own family's experiences in Europe as the Nazis rose to power, which made the music very personal for him.

Syberia: The World Before releases next year, but Inon's passionate soundtrack is available now.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Inon Zur, performed by the Budapest Scoring Orchestra and pianist Emily Baer

Syberia: The World Before: Dreams to be Broken; Hymn of the Vagen; Those Lost Days; Rising for Adventure; Legacy (Forgotten Memories); Kate Walker (The World Before Variation; The Silverspiegel Battle; Dana Roze

Thanks to Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR