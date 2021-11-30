Jason Graves' soundtrack for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes started with a dove

Jason Graves' music for The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes from Supermassive Games is actually three soundtracks in one: a prologue in ancient Sumeria, War-time Iraq in 2003 and a third act during in 1946, all in the service of a game that allows players to solve a mystery involving demon-like creatures. Jason built the soundtrack from a very small element: the coo his daughter's dove Julian makes. Once that sound was processed, it became the DNA of the entire score.

Jason credits the seamless blend of his music into the game to Supermassive's Audio Director, Barney Pratt. In their 10-year collaboration they've developed a rapport in which each of them works to make the other's job easier, while pushing each other to make the end result better and better.

Because he was creating the soundtrack for House of Ashes during the pandemic, Jason stretched his comfort zone to record himself playing instruments beyond the percussion he knows best, including strings. But ultimately, he says, "I treat everything like a drum."

Supermassive Games

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Jason Graves

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes: Bloodbath; Eclipse; Rachel; Semper Fi; Assault; Sword and Shield; Weapons of Mass Destruction

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance and Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR