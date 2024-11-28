Book Review: Something Better

Cover design by Kendall Farris

Diane Parrish’s sweet debut novel Something Better is a sleeper. For a little over half the novel, the narrative essentially follows two women whose personal lives are quite different, but who quietly discover they sexually share . . . a man. You think you know what will happen, but you’d be underestimating the women . . . and the author. The story, the characters, the themes of forgiveness, love, redemption, and faith are more subtle than you might expect. And the resolution less conclusive and therefore more authentic.

In a striking Prologue, the parents of Annabeth, a late teen are killed in a car accident one winter night, leaving a faculty party in Connecticut, Annabeth is at loose ends. Pretty, intelligent but a loner, she was thinking of a possible career as a team runner in college. Now back at her parents’ house from Kansas, she knows she needs distraction but finds nothing and no way to escape from her over-zealous, bossy Aunt Janet who’s come for a while to take over. Annabeth keeps running, however, and one day, lost in a neighborhood she doesn’t recognize, meets an interesting guy her age whom she likes and who likes her. She also thinks about taking a part-time job.

Switch to: Ruth. Ruth, a lovely, admired attorney and wife of several years to David, who runs a well-regarded landscaping business in Connecticut, knew Annabeth’s parents and sympathize. Ruth, though, is over-anxious to become a mother but so far, nothing. To take the pressure off herself and her loving husband, she agrees to take on more responsibility at her prestigious law firm. The CEO is eager for her to come to San Francisco for a while, where a new contact with China is being designed. Ruth and David could use the money, and though they have never been separated from each other for even a day, David encourages her to accept. It’s only temporary. His own prospects are looking up a bit, so he winds up hiring a young part-time helper who turns out to be Annabeth.

And so it goes –Ruth taking in the beauties in San Francisco, winning over Brian, her work-driven CEO, whose ex-wife, Maeve becomes Ruth’s dear friend. Ruth also keeps up with David daily with calls. Brian is delighted with Ruth but keeps his distance. David, however, to his surprise, and missing Ruth, finds himself attracted to young Annabeth. And then one day a bizarre event happens when they’re both at work in the landscape trailer. A disgruntled and obviously unhinged customer, storms in, accusing David of supplying the wrong bushes and thus causing him to lose a big business deal. Insanely, he starts smashing up everything in the trailer, terrifying David, Annabeth, and the workers nearby, then pulls out a gun and starts firing. Annabeth hides under a desk, screaming and fearing for her life. Eventually, the police arrive.

David, already lonely and anxious, sinks into despair at this horror. Feeling responsible for Annabeth’s terror, he goes to her house to check on her. As he comes in, she is emerging naked from a shower. David makes his move, Annabeth, stunned, does not resist. What will he do after? What will he say to Ruth, to Annabeth, to himself? This is a subtle love story about partners and friends and trust. Not a cliché in sight.