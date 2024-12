The Connecticut Audubon Society calls for limits to pesticide use to protect birds. State grants will help clean up Connecticut’s blighted properties. A handful of public housing complexes on Long Island contain so-called “life-threatening” hazards. An unpopular move by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to cap anesthesiology coverage will not affect Connecticut. Plus, America’s 250th birthday is still two years away, but there are already plans to throw her a big party!