Congestion pricing complaints

By Sabrina Garone
Published November 26, 2024 at 4:46 PM EST
Governor Kathy Hochul announces a plan to begin implementing congestion pricing in New York City by early January. In keeping with her promise to lower the cost of tolls from $15, the Governor’s plan features a 40 percent reduction in all tolls for vehicles entering the City’s Central Business District (CBD), saving commuters up to $1,500 per year.
Governor Kathy Hochul announces a plan to begin implementing congestion pricing in New York City by early January. In keeping with her promise to lower the cost of tolls from $15, the Governor's plan features a 40 percent reduction in all tolls for vehicles entering the City's Central Business District (CBD), saving commuters up to $1,500 per year.

Governor Hochul believes there's little President Trump can do about congestion pricing once he takes office. Connecticut transportation officials say wrong-way driving prevention efforts are working. New York’s AG is investigating an incident in Nassau where a pedestrian was hit by a police vehicle. Advocates step up efforts to help Connecticut families at risk of losing their homes. Plus, how scientists are winning the battle against Hydrilla in the Connecticut River.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
