Creek clean up

By Sabrina Garone
Published May 13, 2024 at 5:16 PM EDT
USACE Colonel Justin Pabis, Mayor Laura Hoydick, CT Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and EPA New England Regional Administrator David Cash take down the public health advisory above Ferry Creek.
USACE Colonel Justin Pabis, Mayor Laura Hoydick, CT Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and EPA New England Regional Administrator David Cash take down the public health advisory above Ferry Creek.

More than 100,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil have been removed from an old Raymark Industries plant in Stratford. A new FAA plan would relocate Long Island air traffic controllers to Pennsylvania. The state of Connecticut is suing Altice. Acres of Suffolk farmland are now protected from residential development. And parents of Connecticut students with disabilities struggle to meet with school leaders.

This episode includes a conversation from Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from the Connecticut Mirror and WSHU.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
