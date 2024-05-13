Creek clean up

More than 100,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil have been removed from an old Raymark Industries plant in Stratford. A new FAA plan would relocate Long Island air traffic controllers to Pennsylvania. The state of Connecticut is suing Altice. Acres of Suffolk farmland are now protected from residential development. And parents of Connecticut students with disabilities struggle to meet with school leaders.

This episode includes a conversation from Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from the Connecticut Mirror and WSHU.