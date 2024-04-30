Music to our ears

© 2024 WSHU
By Sabrina Garone
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:52 PM EDT
Keila Myles and the Mooseknuckles performing at WSHU's Fairfield studio. The Hartford-based band was one of NPR's top shelf picks in their annual Tiny Desk Contest.
Keila Myles and the Mooseknuckles performing at WSHU's Fairfield studio. The Hartford-based band was one of NPR's "top shelf picks" in their annual Tiny Desk Contest.

WSHU spoke with some of our favorite local musicians who entered NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest! Governor Lamont may have to replant trees on his Greenwich property where he cut down close to 200 last year. New York clarifies a school bus safety law. And a Connecticut bill would create more oversight of home healthcare workers.

For more on NPR's Tiny Desk, listen to the latest episode of Sunday Baroque Conversations. Host Suzanne Bona speaks with NPR Music producer Tom Huizenga about some of his favorite classical music performances.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
