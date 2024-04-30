Music to our ears

WSHU spoke with some of our favorite local musicians who entered NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest! Governor Lamont may have to replant trees on his Greenwich property where he cut down close to 200 last year. New York clarifies a school bus safety law. And a Connecticut bill would create more oversight of home healthcare workers.

For more on NPR's Tiny Desk, listen to the latest episode of Sunday Baroque Conversations. Host Suzanne Bona speaks with NPR Music producer Tom Huizenga about some of his favorite classical music performances.