After All Things

Schools go solar

By Sabrina Garone
Published April 15, 2024 at 3:45 PM EDT
Lamont stands with students from Tisko Elementary School, which recently started getting its power from solar panels on the building.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Lamont stands with students from Tisko Elementary School, which recently started getting its power from solar panels on the building.

Governor Lamont encourages more Connecticut schools to install solar panels. New York state can now sue Nassau over a ban on transgender women playing on women’s sports teams. Thousands of UConn basketball fans showed up in Hartford to celebrate the Huskies’ big win. Absenteeism rates in Long Island schools have not bounced back since COVID. And an analysis finds Connecticut’s red flag laws are used differently throughout the state.

This episode includes a conversation from Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from the Connecticut Mirror and WSHU.

After All Things
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
