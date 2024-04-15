Schools go solar

Governor Lamont encourages more Connecticut schools to install solar panels. New York state can now sue Nassau over a ban on transgender women playing on women’s sports teams. Thousands of UConn basketball fans showed up in Hartford to celebrate the Huskies’ big win. Absenteeism rates in Long Island schools have not bounced back since COVID. And an analysis finds Connecticut’s red flag laws are used differently throughout the state.

This episode includes a conversation from Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from the Connecticut Mirror and WSHU.