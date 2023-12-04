Investing in coastal resiliency

The EPA has announced funding for almost 40 projects to help restore Long Island Sound. Federal dollars will expand a gun violence prevention program in New Haven. A date will be announced soon for the special election replacing George Santos. And could methadone be the answer to Connecticut’s opioid crisis?

Hear more from Molly Ingram on this week's episode of Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from WSHU and the CT Mirror — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.

