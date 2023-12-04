© 2023 WSHU
Investing in coastal resiliency

By Sabrina Garone
Published December 4, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST
The EPA has announced funding for almost 40 projects to help restore Long Island Sound. Federal dollars will expand a gun violence prevention program in New Haven. A date will be announced soon for the special election replacing George Santos. And could methadone be the answer to Connecticut’s opioid crisis?

Hear more from Molly Ingram on this week's episode of Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from WSHU and the CT Mirror — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
