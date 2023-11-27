Preserving local heritage

Two Rhode Island heritage organizations have filed separate but similar lawsuits over South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind projects. Connecticut has seen an unusual uptick in cases of RSV. Independent voters were a huge help to Long Island Republicans in the last election. And could more traffic circles help Connecticut’s motor vehicle accident rates?

