Preserving local heritage

By Sabrina Garone
Published November 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST
Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City N.J. on Nov. 3, 2023. On Friday, Nov. 17, New Jersey utility regulators voted to seek bids for an energy transmission project to help bring power from ocean-based turbines to the onshore electrical grid.
Wayne Parry
/
AP
Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City N.J. on Nov. 3, 2023. On Friday, Nov. 17, New Jersey utility regulators voted to seek bids for an energy transmission project to help bring power from ocean-based turbines to the onshore electrical grid.

Two Rhode Island heritage organizations have filed separate but similar lawsuits over South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind projects. Connecticut has seen an unusual uptick in cases of RSV. Independent voters were a huge help to Long Island Republicans in the last election. And could more traffic circles help Connecticut’s motor vehicle accident rates?

Hear more from Ebong Udoma on this week's episode of Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from WSHU and the CT Mirror — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
