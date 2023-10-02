Ready to help

© 2023 WSHU
By Sabrina Garone
Published October 2, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT
Meghan Scanlon is president and CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Meghan Scanlon is president and CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Around 40,000 Connecticut residents sought support from the state’s coalition against domestic violence last year. Officials in Connecticut met to discuss the future of college admissions. New York teens are facing a mental health crisis. And what we now know about a cyber attack on Prospect Medical Holdings from over the summer.

Hear more from Ebong Udoma on this week's episode of Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from WSHU and the CT Mirror — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
