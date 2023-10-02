Ready to help

Around 40,000 Connecticut residents sought support from the state’s coalition against domestic violence last year. Officials in Connecticut met to discuss the future of college admissions. New York teens are facing a mental health crisis. And what we now know about a cyber attack on Prospect Medical Holdings from over the summer.

