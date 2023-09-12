Attitudes split

A poll reveals New Yorkers support a pathway to citizenship, but still have concerns over the influx of migrants. A judge rules the creation of New York’s ethics panel is a violation of the state’s constitution. The first turbine of Vineyard Wind should be finished within a week or so. And those retroactively added to the sex offender list look to Connecticut lawmakers for help.

Hear more from Ebong Udoma on this week's episode of Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from WSHU and the CT Mirror — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.