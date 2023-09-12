© 2023 WSHU
After All Things

Attitudes split

By Sabrina Garone
Published September 12, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT
Medical personnel sets up the medical intake tent during a media tour of a shelter New York City is setting up to house up to 1,000 migrants in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
/
AP
Medical personnel sets up the medical intake tent during a media tour of a shelter New York City is setting up to house up to 1,000 migrants in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

A poll reveals New Yorkers support a pathway to citizenship, but still have concerns over the influx of migrants. A judge rules the creation of New York’s ethics panel is a violation of the state’s constitution. The first turbine of Vineyard Wind should be finished within a week or so. And those retroactively added to the sex offender list look to Connecticut lawmakers for help.

Hear more from Ebong Udoma on this week's episode of Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from WSHU and the CT Mirror — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
