After All Things

Back in session

By Sabrina Garone
Published September 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The U.S. Senate expects to vote on a short term spending bill this month to avoid an October government shutdown. There’s a heat advisory in effect in our region this week. A New Haven alderman wants Trump off the state’s primary ballot. And what’s changed since Connecticut required police to wear body cameras?

Hear more from Ebong Udoma on this week's episode of Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from WSHU and the CT Mirror — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.

After All Things
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
