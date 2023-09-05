Back in session

The U.S. Senate expects to vote on a short term spending bill this month to avoid an October government shutdown. There’s a heat advisory in effect in our region this week. A New Haven alderman wants Trump off the state’s primary ballot. And what’s changed since Connecticut required police to wear body cameras?

