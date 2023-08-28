Back to school

It’s the first day of school for students at New York public universities, but there’s still time to enroll in community college for this fall. A UConn research center will focus on protecting the state’s energy grid. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) returns from a trip to Ukraine. And more Connecticut towns are finding PFAS in their water supplies.

Hear more from Ebong Udoma on this week's episode of Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from WSHU and the CT Mirror — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.