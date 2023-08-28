Back to school

© 2023 WSHU
By Sabrina Garone
Published August 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
SUNY Chancellor John King joins Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis for a tour of the campus.

It’s the first day of school for students at New York public universities, but there’s still time to enroll in community college for this fall. A UConn research center will focus on protecting the state’s energy grid. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) returns from a trip to Ukraine. And more Connecticut towns are finding PFAS in their water supplies.

Hear more from Ebong Udoma on this week's episode of Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from WSHU and the CT Mirror — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
