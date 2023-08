Low-income families on Long Island’s East End have a new option for child care. Kindergarten classes in Connecticut will be a little bit bigger this year. Bridgeport’s former police chief can not have his pension restored. And supposedly, aliens like making trips to New England for the summer, too.

Hear more from Davis Dunavin on this week's trip to New England as part of the WSHU podcast Off The Path — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.