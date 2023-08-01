© 2023 WSHU
Unwelcome guests

By Sabrina Garone
Published August 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT
Black-legged ticks, also known as deer ticks, can carry Lyme disease.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station is warning residents about new invasive species of ticks they’ve discovered. The suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer appeared in court today. Amid noise and pollution concerns, Governor Lamont talks up Tweed airports expansion. And Bridgeport ramps up efforts to create more green space.

Hear more from Sabrina Garone and J.D. Allen about how communities are adapting to climate change on the podcast Higher Ground — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.

After All Things
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
