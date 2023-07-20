© 2023 WSHU
Something in the water

By Sabrina Garone
Published July 20, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT
Carmans River in Yaphank
Sabrina Garone
Carmans River in Yaphank

Researchers find the health of Long Island’s waterways has hit an all-time low. Investigations will look into how thousands of fake tickets were written by Connecticut state troopers. Public transit in and around New York City is about to get more expensive. And we continue our summer travels through northern New England.

Hear more from Davis Dunavin on this week's trip to New England as part of the WSHU podcast Off The Path — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
