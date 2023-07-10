Larger than life

Former Connecticut Governor Lowell Weicker has been laid to rest at Putnam Cemetery in Greenwich. A Fairfield organization is recognized for its support of affordable housing. Updates have been made to a New York guide for undocumented workers. And COVID-relief will soon come to an end for Connecticut’s childcare sector.

