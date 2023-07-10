© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
After All Things

Larger than life

By Sabrina Garone
Published July 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU

Former Connecticut Governor Lowell Weicker has been laid to rest at Putnam Cemetery in Greenwich. A Fairfield organization is recognized for its support of affordable housing. Updates have been made to a New York guide for undocumented workers. And COVID-relief will soon come to an end for Connecticut’s childcare sector.

Hear more from Ebong Udoma on this week's episode of Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from WSHU and the CT Mirror — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags
After All Things After All Things
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
Related Content
  • After All Things
    Nobody left behind
    Sabrina Garone
    New Haven has opened an emergency shelter for unhoused individuals. A new program will provide resources to veterans entering the civilian workforce. A proposal in New York would allow pot to be sold at farmers markets. And 2022 was one of Connecticut’s deadliest years for pedestrians.
Load More