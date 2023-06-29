© 2023 WSHU
A call for more oversight

By Sabrina Garone
Published June 29, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT
Connecticut state police reported more than 25,000 erroneous traffic stops in the last few years. More New Haven police officers have been fired in connection to the Randy Cox case. Connecticut’s largest abortion provider sees a huge jump in out-of-state patients. And theories have been swirling for decades about this strange landmark in New Hampshire.

Hear more from Davis Dunavin on this week's trip to New England as part of the WSHU podcast Off The Path — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
