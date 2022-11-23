© 2022 WSHU
After All Things

Thanksgiving for all

Published November 23, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST
Thanksgiving day spread.
Vicuschka/Getty Images

Over 1,000 meals will be delivered to New Haven residents in need this Thanksgiving. The USDA agrees that Long Islanders participating in a septic improvement program should be tax exempt. Communities in our region want to get in on billions in federal funds for bolstering coastlines. And the search for climate change solutions in Connecticut takes researchers to an unlikely place.

WSHU featured a story from the CT Mirror’s podcast Untold. If you want to hear more, you can find out more online or wherever you get your podcasts.

