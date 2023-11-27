Luis Trelles is a senior editor on NPR's Enterprise Storytelling Unit, where he helps shape international stories that hit close to home for the Rough Translation podcast.

Previously a senior editor at Latino USA, Trelles began his career as an editor and producer with Radio Ambulante, a longform storytelling show about Latin America. He's told the story of punk rockers playing for freedom in Cuba, Dominicans of Haitian descent who were persecuted in their own country, and the radical beekeepers who helped rescue a rare species — and their own communities — in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

His work has appeared in All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Up First, Radiolab, Planet Money and Reply All.