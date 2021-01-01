Joelle Cyr

As WSHU’s Corporate and Community Engagement Manager, Joelle maintains a portfolio of corporate supporters, and also builds and strengthens relationships with various non-for-profit organizations through partnerships and events.

She previously worked in WSHU’s production department and likes to think that she wears many capable public radio hats. Joelle holds a Bachelor’s degree in communication and writing from Eastern Connecticut State University, and a Master’s degree in Multimedia Digital Production from Sacred Heart University.

Outside of her role at the station, Joelle runs her own photography business, and loves to travel, read, and search for the perfect coffee shop.