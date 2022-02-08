© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Isabel Haglund

Isabel Haglund

Intern

Isabel Haglund is a sophomore at Sacred Heart University majoring in media arts with a specification in journalism. At Sacred Heart she is a writer and editor for Her Campus and also works at The Bobby Valentine Recreation Center. Haglund is from Norwood, Massachusetts, and has always been interested in writing, news and storytelling. This is her first semester at WSHU as an intern and she is very excited.