Isabel HaglundIntern
Isabel Haglund is a sophomore at Sacred Heart University majoring in media arts with a specification in journalism. At Sacred Heart she is a writer and editor for Her Campus and also works at The Bobby Valentine Recreation Center. Haglund is from Norwood, Massachusetts, and has always been interested in writing, news and storytelling. This is her first semester at WSHU as an intern and she is very excited.
A nearly $224 million sewer project will reduce nitrogen pollution and expand economic development by eliminating about 1,890 cesspools and septic systems in the Mastic-Shirley area of Long Island. Still, environmentalists want more.