Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

Pirate City USA Part III: 'A Horrible Person to Run Into'

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 13, 2024 at 10:24 AM EDT
Ned Low as he appeared on a cigarette case in the 1800s, depicted mid-torture.
Public Domain
Ned Low as he appeared on a cigarette case in the 1800s, depicted mid-torture.

Pirates were welcome in Newport, Rhode Island in the 1600s. They were celebrated, in fact, because they brought wealth to the city. That all changed when one of the most terrifying pirates in history started robbing ships right at Newport’s doorstep.
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
