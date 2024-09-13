In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
Pirate City USA Part III: 'A Horrible Person to Run Into'
Pirates were welcome in Newport, Rhode Island in the 1600s. They were celebrated, in fact, because they brought wealth to the city. That all changed when one of the most terrifying pirates in history started robbing ships right at Newport’s doorstep.