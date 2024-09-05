In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
Pirate City USA Part II: 'Built with Pirate Booty'
Newport, Rhode Island became famous as a pirate haven in the late 1600s, known as the golden age of piracy. Pirates brought their stolen booty back to the city — and some used it to become respected civic leaders and business owners.