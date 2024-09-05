© 2024 WSHU
Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

Pirate City USA Part II: 'Built with Pirate Booty'

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 5, 2024 at 2:41 PM EDT
Davis Dunavin / Library of Congress.

Newport, Rhode Island became famous as a pirate haven in the late 1600s, known as the golden age of piracy. Pirates brought their stolen booty back to the city — and some used it to become respected civic leaders and business owners.
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
